Bruins lock up Pastrnak with 8-year, $90M deal through 2031

The Bruins also added forward Tyler Bertuzzi on Thursday in a deal that will send a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025 to Detroit. (The Red Wings are retaining half of Bertuzzi's salary for the rest of the season.) Last week, Sweeney acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington.

Bertuzzi, 28, helps fill a gap left by Taylor Hall's injury. The 2010 No. 1 overall draft pick, who has 16 goals and 20 assists this season, was placed on long-term injured reserve on Thursday, a move that costs the team one of its top forwards but saves $6 million against the salary cap.

Bertuzzi has 14 points in 29 games this season with the Red Wings. He has 88 goals and 114 assists in 305 regular-season games. He has yet to reach the playoffs in the NHL. Forward Nick Foligno was placed on injured reserve. He has 10 goals and 16 assists this season.

___

