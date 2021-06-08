Bruins coach Cassidy fined $25,000 for criticizing refs

The Islanders scored three power-play goals on four chances in a 5-4 victory on Monday night while being called for two penalties themselves. After the game, Cassidy commended the officials but said the teams were treated differently despite playing similar styles.

“I think they sell a narrative over there that it’s more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders,” he said. “The calls, the exact calls that are getting called on us do not get called on them — and I don’t know why.