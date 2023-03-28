Brueghel work found in dim French TV room sells for $845,000

“The family ancestors bought the painting as an original, but over the years the real story was completely lost orally ... Maybe the family was not necessarily interested in this painting,” de Lussac said. “Yes, they called it the Brueghel, but they had no idea it actually was!”

The vibrant painting measures 112cm high and 184cm wide, and is one of Brueghel the Younger’s two biggest pieces.

The discovery “was the biggest moment of my career. But of course I was cautious. It is after all rather rare to find a Brueghel hanging in a television room,” de Lussac said.

Born in Brussels in 1564, Pieter Brueghel the Younger was the eldest son of the Pieter Bruegel the Elder, among the most important figures of the Flemish Renaissance.

Brueghel the Younger was famed for his lively depictions of village life, and sometimes known as “Hell Brueghel” because of his fantastical depictions of infernal and grotesque scenes.

“The Village Lawyer” was purchased by an unnamed Swiss buyer.

Credit: AP Credit: AP