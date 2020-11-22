Bruce Swedien, Grammy-winning engineer of 'Thriller,' dies

His daughter, musician Roberta Swedien, said her father died Nov. 16 in Gainesville, Florida, after battling an illness and complications from surgery. The New York Times reported that he tested positive for the coronavirus but was asymptomatic.

"He had a long life full of love, great music, big boats and a beautiful marriage," Roberta Swedien posted on Facebook. "We will celebrate that life. He was loved by everyone."