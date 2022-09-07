Bruce Springsteen's artifacts coming to Grammy Museum

A saxophone played by the late Clarence Clemons — who performed alongside Springsteen for 40 years — will be on display. The saxophone was passed on to Clemons' nephew, Jake Clemons, who continues to use the instrument as the newest member of the E Street Band since 2012.

Through an interactive kiosk, visitors will be able to view Springsteen’s handwritten set lists and create their own encores to compare against the legendary performer’s original.

The Grammy Museum partnered with the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

“Since his first west coast show as a touring musician at the Troubadour in 1973 to the present day, Bruce has performed over 100 shows in the Los Angeles area and has thrilled millions of fans with his electrifying performances,” said co-curator Eileen Chapman, director of The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music. “This extensive exhibit provides a peek behind the curtain and a stirring trip down memory lane.”