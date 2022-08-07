Browns RB Hunt sits out drills in protest, wants extension

The Browns signed Hunt, who is from the Cleveland area, as a free agent in 2019. He came with his own baggage: suspended by the league for the first eight games of 2019 for off-field behavior, which included him shoving and kicking a woman while he played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Running ferociously every time he touched the ball, Hunt rushed for 841 yards in 2020 and added 304 yards receiving. He led the team with 11 touchdowns and was a perfect complementary piece for Pro Bowl back Nick Chubb.

There's been speculation about Hunt's future because the Browns have Chubb (1,259 yards in 2021) as their primary back and another solid backup in D'Ernest Johnson, who had 534 yards while filling in last season.

Cleveland also drafted Jerome Ford in the fifth round from Cincinnati.

