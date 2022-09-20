Fan arrested for allegedly throwing bottle at Browns owner

In the report, police said Miller appeared to be intoxicated.

The Browns intend to ban Miller from the stadium, a person familiar with the team's decision told The Associated Press. The person to the AP spoke on condition of anonymity while the legal process plays out.

Earlier, the team released a statement condemning fan unruliness.

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” spokesman Peter Jean-Baptiste said. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands.

"We will have no further comment on this matter.”

The Browns were winning 30-17 with 1:55 left before giving up 14 points in a minute and suffering one of the worst losses in team history.

Afterward, star Myles Garrett criticized fans who stuck around until the end for booing the Browns.

In 2001, a game in Cleveland was stopped in the final moments after angered Browns fans pelted the field — and officials — with plastic bottles following a controversial call in a loss to Jacksonville.

The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

