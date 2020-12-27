Browns lose another player vs; Jets, starting LT Wills out

Wills was ruled out after the team got to New Jersey. Their trip was delayed Saturday after starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and four receivers, including top target Jarvis Landry, were ruled out due to close contact.

Wills, who started the first 14 games, was downgraded to out with an illness. Kendall Lamm will replace him as the Browns (10-4) try to earn their first postseason berth since 2002.