Browns' Goodson out for Jets game after positive COVID test

The Browns are close to ending the NFL's current longest playoff drought. They'll do so with a win Sunday and a loss by Indianapolis, Miami or Baltimore.

Goodson has done a nice job solidifying Cleveland's linebacking corps after the team chose not to re-sign veterans Joe Schobert or Christian Kirksey. Goodson has started all 14 games and been credited with 91 tackles (59 solo), made two interceptions and provided leadership for coach Kevin Stefanski.

“He’s definitely the emotional leader of the defense,” Stefanski said after a win this month over Tennessee. “You hear him before you see him. He rallies the guys at practice and during the games. He’s making big plays in these ball games to help us win.”

Rookie Jacob Phillips could start in place of Goodson, and linebacker Mack Wilson will likely get more snaps after being benched last week.

Wills is an important part of an offensive line that's taken some hits lately.

Starting right guard Wyatt Teller will miss his second game in a row with a sprained ankle and the Browns lost versatile lineman Chris Hubbard for the season with a knee injury suffered in a win over the Giants last week. Rookie Nick Harris will make his first career start in Teller's spot.

The Browns also elevated center Javon Patterson from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Like numerous NFL teams, the Browns have been dealing with positive cases for most of the season. Defensive star Myles Garrett missed two games after contracting the virus. He said last week he was still struggling with lingering effects from the illness and continued to undergo breathing treatments.

Cleveland Browns' B.J. Goodson, right, and Malcolm Smith, left, tackle New York Giants' Evan Engram, center, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin) Credit: Corey Sipkin Credit: Corey Sipkin

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with teammate Austin Hooper (81) after they connect for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig