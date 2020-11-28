Browns female coach to handle game-day duties against Jags

Earlier this week, Stefanski, who broke in with Minnesota in a role similar to Brownson's, praised her ability to juggle an ever-changing schedule this week because of COVID-19 issues. The team had to close its facility three times due to players testing positive.

“That is our job to adjust as coaches and to see who is available to us and put a game plan together to go win,” Stefanski said Wednesday. "I have some really, really good coaches working with me. On a day like this when you are trying to get the schedule and you are trying to add extra meetings, Callie is putting everything together for us. She is the star of the day and able to put that together.