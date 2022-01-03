Brown scores 50, rallies Celts to 116-111 OT win over Magic

Boston, which beat one of the top teams in the league Friday with a 123-108 win over Phoenix, couldn’t stop the lowly Magic (8-29) two days later.

Both teams were without their top scorers. Cole Anthony was out for the Magic with a sprained right ankle and Boston’s Jayson Tatum missed his fourth straight game after being placed on the COVID-19 health and safety protocols list last week.

Gary Harris added 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for Orlando. Frazier, who also scored 11 in the third, finished with 14 points.

The Celtics led 45-42 at halftime despite committing 14 turnovers in the first half and nearly letting a 14-point lead vanish before the break. Frazier opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to tie it, starting the Magic on a roll that would put them up by as much as 14.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando had just four turnovers in the first half. … Mo Bamba was back after missing seven games due to health and safety protocols. … G Hassani Gravett returned after missing one game due to safety protocols. … C Robin Lopez remained on the protocol list.

Celtics: C Robert Williams, who had his first career triple-double Friday with 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds in a win over Phoenix, was out with a sprained right big toe. … Although Tatum’s status was bumped up to “reconditioning to return to competition,” he remained out of the lineup for the fourth straight game. … Schroder returned after missing four games on the protocols list. … G Romeo Langford was out with a non-COVID illness and G Brodric Thomas was out with lower back pain. … C Enes Freedom was still on the protocol list.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Chicago on Monday night.

Celtics: Host San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) reacts to a basket by Jaylen Brown (7) during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a three-point shot over the defense of Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)