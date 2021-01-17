Brothers jailed for attacking subway stationmaster in Greece

There were plenty of videos, including from security cameras, that tracked the movements of the two brothers after the attack. But it was an anonymous tip that led police to monitor their cellphones, as well as their mother’s, and arrest them Friday night.

The two brothers had cursed and spat at the stationmaster on a train after he told both to wear masks and told one to lift his feet off a seat. They followed him as he exited the train at a central station and attacked him on the platform.

Wearing masks in transport vehicles is obligatory in Greece because of the coronavirus pandemic.