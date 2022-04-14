Brother charged in 'We Ready' rapper Archie Eversole's death

Eversole was found with a gunshot wound at a Chevron gas station just east of Atlanta on March 25 and died at a hospital April 3, DeKalb County police said in a statement.

Eversole's brother, Alexander Kraus, was charged with murder after being apprehended at a home near the gas station where they say the shooting occurred, DeKalb County police Lt. Shane Smith said in an email. It wasn't known Thursday whether Kraus has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on his behalf.