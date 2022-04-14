Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail

The 10 gunshot victims, who range in age from 16 to 60, are all expected to survive.

Outside the courtroom, defense attorney Mia Eisner-Grynberg cautioned against “a rush to judgment.”

"Initial reports in a case like this are often inaccurate,” she said. She credited James with alerting police to his whereabouts, 30 hours into a manhunt that included cellphone alerts to the general public.

Once he knew he was wanted, “he called Crime Stoppers to help," Eisner-Grynberg said.

She had agreed to his being held without bail, at least for now. His attorneys could seek bail later on.

At the request of James’ lawyers, Magistrate Roanne Mann said she would ask the federal Bureau of Prisons to provide James with “psychiatric attention,” as well as magnesium tablets for leg cramps, at the federal lockup in Brooklyn where he's being held.

James didn’t respond to shouted questions from reporters Wednesday as he was led from a police precinct into a car headed for a federal detention center.

Authorities say a trove of evidence connects James to the attack. His bank card, his cellphone and a key to a van he had rented were found at the shooting scene. Officers also found the handgun they said was used in the shooting; tracing records show James purchased the gun from a licensed gun dealer in Ohio in 2011.

In court papers, prosecutors called the shooting calculated, saying that James wore a hard hat and construction worker-style jacket as a disguise and then shed them after the gunfire to avoid recognition. Prosecutors suggested James had the means to carry out more more attacks, noting that he had ammunition and other gun-related items in a Philadelphia storage unit.

James, born and raised in New York City, had recently lived in Milwaukee and then Philadelphia.

Investigators were examining many hours of videos that James posted on social media, including one a day before the attack, in which he delivered profanity-laced diatribes about racism, society's treatment of Black people, homelessness and violence. He also talked about his history of psychiatric treatment, and he complained about how New York's mayor is dealing with homeless people on subways and with gun violence.

He also talked about shooting people, prosecutors noted in court papers.

Associated Press journalists Jim Mustian, Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz contributed.

