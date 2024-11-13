Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff steps down because of vision problems

He experienced problems with his vision last week and decided to resign after consulting doctors this week.

“It's not easy to make this decision, but this was a wake-up call that I needed to put my health first,” Westhoff said in a statement the Broncos provided to The Associated Press and other news outlets. “This team is very much headed in the right direction with a strong foundation and winning culture. I'm grateful to Sean for giving me the opportunity to contribute to a first-class organization and wish the Broncos the very best.”

Under Westhoff and special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, the Broncos (5-5) have had one of the league's best special teams units since 2023. This year, they've had 21 punts land inside the 20-yard line, four of them near the goal line.

Westhoff's resignation, however, comes at a time that the Broncos are reeling from a blocked field goal as time expired Sunday, resulting in a 16-14 loss at Kansas City.

