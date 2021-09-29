Broken US prison security cameras targeted in senators' bill

The Bureau of Prisons' camera issues were thrust into the public spotlight after Epstein's death when investigators learned that some cameras in his housing unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York had malfunctioned. Other cameras did not capture anyone coming or going from Epstein's cell before he killed himself, former Attorney General William Barr has said. The two officers who were supposed to be checking on Epstein every 30 minutes were instead sleeping and browsing the internet, shopping for furniture and motorcycles, prosecutors said.

Scathing reports from the Justice Department’s inspector general detailed how investigators have been hampered in their probes because of malfunctioning prison cameras and how inadequate camera coverage has allowed inmates to simply walk out of federal prisons with little detection.

More than 30 prisoners have escaped from federal lockups across the U.S. over the last 20 months and nearly half still have not been caught.

The Bureau of Prisons has long been plagued by allegations of serious misconduct and abuse. Just in the past two years, the agency has struggled with a failed response to the pandemic, a series of escapes, deaths and critically low staffing levels that have hampered responses to emergencies.