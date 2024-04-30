Broadway musical 'Hell's Kitchen' ties with the play 'Stereophonic' for a leading 13 Tony Award nominations each

Broadway musical 'Hell's Kitchen' ties with the play 'Stereophonic' for a leading 13 Tony Award nominations each
Nation & World
39 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway musical 'Hell's Kitchen' ties with the play 'Stereophonic' for a leading 13 Tony Award nominations each.

In Other News
1
The Latest | Judge finds Trump violated gag order in hush money case 9...
2
Judge holds Trump in contempt, fines him $9,000 and raises threat of...
3
Mexico is taking Ecuador to the top UN court over its storming of the...
4
The Latest | Netanyahu vows to launch an offensive in Rafah
5
Ralph Lauren goes minimal for latest fashion show, with muted tones and...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top