NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway musical 'Hell's Kitchen' ties with the play 'Stereophonic' for a leading 13 Tony Award nominations each.
In Other News
1
The Latest | Judge finds Trump violated gag order in hush money case 9...
2
Judge holds Trump in contempt, fines him $9,000 and raises threat of...
3
Mexico is taking Ecuador to the top UN court over its storming of the...
4
The Latest | Netanyahu vows to launch an offensive in Rafah
5
Ralph Lauren goes minimal for latest fashion show, with muted tones and...