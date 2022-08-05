Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence

Griner showed little emotion to the sentence, but her lawyers said later she was “very upset, very stressed.”

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced as “unacceptable” the verdict and sentence, which came amid soaring tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. Griner had told the court she had no intention to break the law by bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil when she flew to Moscow to play basketball in the city of Yekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason.

While her short-handed WNBA team played without her on the road, Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Brionna Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Sun.

Phoenix was also without Diana Taurasi, who didn't play due to a leg injury, for the first time this season.

Courtney Williams scored 11 points and Alyssa Thomas had nine points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (22-10). The Sun also beat Phoenix 87-63 on Tuesday.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 16 points for Phoenix (13-19).

Combined Shape Caption WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner looks through bars as she listens to the verdict standing in a cage in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. A judge in Russia has convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Evgenia Novozhenina Credit: Evgenia Novozhenina

Combined Shape Caption Players with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury embrace following a moment of silence for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) Credit: Sarah Gordon Credit: Sarah Gordon