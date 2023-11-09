BreakingNews
Police seek help: Theft crew smashes car windows at racino, steals valuables

Britney Spears memoir remains top seller in its second week of release

Britney Spears’ “The Woman in Me” remained the country’s top-selling book in its second week of publication, although the pace of sales fell substantially

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

Britney Spears' "The Woman in Me" remained the country's top-selling book in its second week of publication, although the pace of sales fell substantially.

The singer's memoir sold just over 132,000 copies last week, according to Circana, which tracks around 85% of hardcover and paperback sales. The week before “The Woman in Me” sold more than 400,000 physical copies.

Thanks to the popularity of the audio edition, read by Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams, "The Woman in Me" is already a million seller, Gallery Books announced last week. Critics have praised Spears for a compelling account of her troubled life and career, with The New York Times observing that "It's nearly impossible to come out of it without empathy for and real outrage on behalf of Spears."

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz released after his kidnapping in...
2
Live updates | Israel will allow a daily pause in Gaza combat, as US...
3
The Census Bureau sees an older, more diverse America in 2100 in three...
4
Kaiser Permanente workers ratify contract after strike over wages and...
5
The man charged in last year's attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top