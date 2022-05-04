British Virgin Islands premier granted bond in US drug case

In a surprise decision, federal court Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes rejected prosecutors’ argument that Andrew Fahie would flee the U.S. if released. Instead, she said he could remain in Miami, at the rented home of his two college-age daughters, if he and his family surrender their travel documents and he wears an ankle bracelet monitor and pays the sizable bond.

Prosecutors said they would appeal the decision, meaning it's unclear when and if Fahie would be released.