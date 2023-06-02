British teen reported to anti-terror police by mother gets life sentence with minimum 6-year term

In what was the first terror sentencing in England and Wales to be televised, the judge praised King's mother for taking her suspicions to the Prevent counter-terror program.

“She took the very bold step of alerting Prevent when she had concerns for her son," Judge Mark Lucraft said during sentencing at the Old Bailey, the central criminal court in central London. "That cannot have been an easy thing to do in the first place, and in my view she absolutely did the right thing.”