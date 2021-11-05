British stage and TV veteran Lionel Blair dies at 92

He became close friends with Sammy Davis Jr. after the two performed a dance-off at a royal variety performance in 1961 at London’s Prince of Wales Theatre.

He performed as a dancer, worked as a choreographer for television shows and during the 1960s, 70s and 80s was an increasingly prominent presence on TV variety and game shows. He was a panelist on charades-based game show “Give Us a Clue” and a presenter on the U.K. version of “Name That Tune.”

He made several film appearances, including as a choreographer in The Beatles’ 1964 caper “A Hard Day’s Night” and in the 1986 musical “Absolute Beginners."

He was an annual star of the hugely popular seasonal stage shows known as Christmas pantomimes, and also appeared in reality TV shows “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2014 and “The Real Marigold Hotel” in 2017.

Fellow entertainers remembered Blair as an irrepressible, upbeat presence both onstage and off.

His style was often called camp, but Blair said “I prefer ‘flamboyant’, or ‘enthusiastic.’ I’ve always been a bit over-the-top.”

Blair is survived by his wife Susan, three children and three grandchildren.

Caption FILE - British entertainer Lionel Blair poses for a photo, July 7, 1995 in London. Blair has died at the age of 92, it was reported on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Fiona Hanson/PA via AP, File) Credit: Fiona Hanson Credit: Fiona Hanson

Caption FILE - From left, entertainers Sammy Davis Jr, Joyce Blair and Lionel Blair gesture, at London Airport, May 3, 1966. Blair has died at the age of 92, it was reported on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (PA via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited