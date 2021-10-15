British queen appears to show irritation at climate inaction

A government minister, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, said the queen’s comments had not been intended for broadcast.

“I think comments made in private should stay private, but we all share the desire to see progress made and we know there will be hundreds of leaders coming to Glasgow for COP,” he told Sky News.

In Britain’s constitutional monarchy the queen is meant to be above politics, and she rarely expresses opinions in public.

Her son and heir, Prince Charles, though, has long been outspoken on environmental issues. And Charles’ son Prince William has also taken up the cause, backing the Earthshot Prize for environmental innovation that will be awarded on Sunday.

In an interview with the BBC broadcast Thursday, William criticized space tourism, saying the world’s greatest minds should focus on fixing the Earth instead.

His comments were aired a day after the 90-year-old “Star Trek” actor William Shatner became the oldest person to fly to space, in a rocket funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.