British man detained after climbing 72nd floor of Seoul skyscraper

More than 90 emergency, police and other personnel were dispatched to Seoul’s 123-story Lotte World Tower, after the man was spotted scaling the building on Monday morning, the Seoul fire agency said in a statement.

The man, in his 20s, reached the 72nd floor, which is about 310 meters (1,020 feet) high, before officials took him to a gondola lift and moved him inside the building, the statement said.