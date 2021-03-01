British horseracing chiefs outraged at trainer photo

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board is investigating the incident and the BHA said it is “considering its own regulatory options.”

Elliott first won the Grand National in 2007 with Silver Birch. He then trained Tiger Roll to become the first back-to-back winner of horse racing’s most grueling jumps race — in 2018 and ’19 — since Red Rum in the 1970s.

Tiger Roll’s owner, Michael O’Leary, has said he will continue to support Elliott despite the scandal.

“We accept that this photograph was a grievous but momentary lapse of judgement by Gordon,” O’Leary said, “and not in keeping with our 15-year experience of his concern for and attention to the welfare of our horses.

“We all make mistakes, and what is important is that we learn from them and ensure we do not repeat them. We accept Gordon’s sincere, profound and unreserved apology and we will continue to support him and his team.”

Cheveley Park Stud, where Elliott trains a number of high-profile horses including back-to-back Cheltenham Festival winner Envoi Allen, said it was “truly horrified and dismayed by the photograph doing the rounds on social media.”

“However, we will await the official outcome of the investigation by the IHRB, which we trust will be swift, before making any further comment/decisions,” the stud said.

