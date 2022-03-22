British ferry operator faces deadline to explain mass firing

P&O Ferries serves ports in the U.K., Ireland, France and the Netherlands. It's owned by worldwide logistics company DP World, a unit of government-owned Dubai World.

Lawmakers on Monday criticized the British government for failing to take action to stop the firings, even though it had advance warning of the company’s plans.

The Labour party’s spokeswoman on transport issues, Louise Haigh, said she had obtained a memo that showed the government was aware of P&O’s “game plan,” but the document expressed no concern about the action.

“This is the clearest proof that the government’s first instinct was to do absolutely nothing,” Haigh told the House of Commons.

Scully on Tuesday rejected this characterization, saying the government had no indication P&O planned to fire the workers without following correct procedures.

The government was told about the planned layoffs the afternoon before they occurred, but officials expected that would mark the start of the required consultation process, Scully said. P&O had followed the correct procedures during earlier layoffs, he said.

The government didn’t expect “the absolutely egregious situation that we’ve seen,” Scully said.

A man with an anchor tattoo takes part in a union protest in solidarity with 800 P&O Ferries workers fired last week, opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Monday, March 21, 2022. Unions protested at British ports Friday, demanding the government step in to save jobs and protect key trade routes after major ferry operator P&O Ferries fired 800 U.K. crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

