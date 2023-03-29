British comedian and TV star Paul O'Grady dies at 67

Lily Savage moved into television in the 1990s, including a stint hosting talk show “The Lily Savage Show.”

Later, as Paul O’Grady, he hosted talk shows and gameshows including “The Paul O’Grady Show,” “Blind Date” and “Blankety Blank,” as well as a long-running program on BBC radio.

An animal lover, he also presented “For the Love of Dogs,” which profiled the work of an animal rescue charity. Camilla, the queen consort, was a guest on the show last year.

Veteran gay-rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said O’Grady “wasn’t just a brilliant comedian and broadcast personality but a much admired campaigner for LGBT+ equality and animal rights.”

“Paul was one of the loveliest people you could ever meet,” Tatchell said. “Everyone whose lives he touched will miss him greatly, as will those who enjoyed his wit and admired his compassion.”

O’Grady is survived by Portasio, whom he married in 2017, and by a daughter from a previous relationship.