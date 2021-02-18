British bank Barclays resumes dividends despite profit fall

“Given the strength of our business, we have decided the time is right to resume capital distributions," Staley said.

In addition, the bank said Staley will receive an extra 1.4 million pounds in annual bonuses and incentive shares, taking his total pay to 4 million pounds for 2020. This was down on the 5.9 million pounds paid out in 2019.

In its annual report published alongside the results, Barclays also revealed the staff bonus pool would rise by 6% to 1.6 billion pounds.

It said this represented a “relatively modest increase across the investment banking businesses, reductions for all other businesses and appropriate recognition for the contributions of our more junior colleagues”.

Dividends and bonuses are in focus during this year’s banking earnings season, with big handouts potentially drawing ire at a time when much of the British economy is reeling from lockdown.