British architect Richard Rogers dies at age 88

FILE - British architect Richard Rogers attends an event with city authorities in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 17, 2014. Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
FILE - British architect Richard Rogers attends an event with city authorities in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 17, 2014. Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London’s Millennium Dome has died

LONDON (AP) — Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88.

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday.

“A man of immense drive and charisma, he was equally a man of civility and integrity, dedicated to the art and science of architecture, of urbanism, the life of the city, of political commitment and positive social change,” the partnership said.

Rogers won architecture's top award, the Pritzker Prize, in 2007, and was a member of Britain's House of Lords. As well as the iconic Pompidou Center, which he designed with Renzo Piano, his work included the Lloyd's of London building and Terminal 4 at Barajas International Airport in Madrid.

FILE - People walk in front of the Georges Pompidou Center in Paris on Jan. 28, 1997. Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

FILE - People walk in front of the Georges Pompidou Center in Paris on Jan. 28, 1997. Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

FILE - The new terminal of Barajas Airport in Madrid, on Feb. 4, 2006, designed by architect Richard Rogers. Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

FILE - The new terminal of Barajas Airport in Madrid, on Feb. 4, 2006, designed by architect Richard Rogers. Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
FILE - The new terminal of Barajas Airport in Madrid, on Feb. 4, 2006, designed by architect Richard Rogers. Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

FILE - The O2 complex, also known as the Millennium Dome, in Greenwich, south-east London, July 3, 2012. Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)

FILE - The O2 complex, also known as the Millennium Dome, in Greenwich, south-east London, July 3, 2012. Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)
FILE - The O2 complex, also known as the Millennium Dome, in Greenwich, south-east London, July 3, 2012. Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)

