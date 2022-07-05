British Airways cancels hundreds more summer flights

“As the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most challenging period in its history, regrettably, it has become necessary to make some further reductions,” it added.

Airlines and airports in Europe, the United States and elsewhere are suffering from staff shortages in jobs ranging from luggage handlers to security personnel. The shortages, combined with a surge in demand for travel following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in many places, have led to airport lines and flight delays.

The British Airways cancellations follow a vote by its workers at Heathrow Airport to stage a walkout in a dispute over pay. The workers, including check-in staff, are deciding on strike dates, but they are expected to take place during the peak summer vacation period.