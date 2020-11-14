Britain's Prince Charles celebrates 72nd birthday

Gun salutes would normally be fired from London’s Green Park and the Tower of London for the heir to the throne’s birthday, but officials said the traditional ceremonies would not take place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, and his wife, Kate, were among those wishing him a happy birthday on social media. The royal family's official Twitter account posted a photo of Charles as a baby sitting on Queen Elizabeth II's knee, while the account of Charles and his wife, Camilla, shared a photo of the prince dressed in a kilt and smiling to the camera.