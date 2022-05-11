Britain pledges to come to Sweden's aid if attacked

Andersson said: “Putin thought he could cause division, but he has achieved the opposite. We stand here today more united than ever."

The Kremlin has warned of “military and political repercussions” if Sweden and Finland decide to join NATO. Andersson said that Russia would increase its “military presence in this region if Sweden and, or, Finland sends in an application.”

Should they apply, there will be an interim period lasting from when an application has been handed in until all 30 NATO members’ parliaments have ratified it. The two Nordic countries are expected to announce their positions on NATO membership in the coming days.

“If Finland makes this historical step it is for the security of our own citizens,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo Wednesday. “Joining NATO will strengthen the whole international community that stands for common values.”

Johnson met with Andersson in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, which is located about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Stockholm. He is set to hold talks with Niinisto, who has a significant role in Finland’s foreign and security policy decisions, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki later Wednesday.

Johnson, who said Putin was “a 21st-century tyrant,” also offered during his one-day visit to increase the deployments of British troops and military assets to the region.

“And in times of crisis, cooperation becomes even more important. And this applies not least for our international defense partnerships. And Sweden’s partnerships with the U.K. and with NATO have been crucial during these exceptional times,” Andersson said.

Britain is already present in the Baltic Sea areas with the Joint Expeditionary Force, which consists of 10 Northern European nations: the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway.

In 2017, Sweden and Finland joined the British-led military rapid reaction force, which is designed to be more flexible and respond more quickly than the larger NATO alliance. It uses NATO standards and doctrine, so it can operate in conjunction with NATO, U.N. or other multinational coalitions. Fully operational since 2018, the force has held a number of exercises both independently and in cooperation with NATO.

Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Japan contributed to this report.

Caption Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Swedish Prime Minister's summer residence in Harpsund, Sweden, Wednesday May 11, 2022. Johnson is on a one-day visit to Sweden and Finland. (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Christine Olsson Credit: Christine Olsson Caption Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Swedish Prime Minister's summer residence in Harpsund, Sweden, Wednesday May 11, 2022. Johnson is on a one-day visit to Sweden and Finland. (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Christine Olsson Credit: Christine Olsson

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, is welcomed by Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland ahead of their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, is welcomed by Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland ahead of their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, sits in front of Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland ahead of their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, sits in front of Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland ahead of their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, is welcomed by Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland ahead of their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, is welcomed by Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland ahead of their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, is welcomed by Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland ahead of their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, is welcomed by Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland ahead of their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, listens to Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland ahead of their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, listens to Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland ahead of their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Caption Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin attends a signing ceremony at Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida official residence in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Franck Robichon Credit: Franck Robichon Caption Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin attends a signing ceremony at Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida official residence in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Franck Robichon Credit: Franck Robichon

Caption Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Marin is on a three-day visit to Japan, her first official trip to Asia. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Franck Robichon Credit: Franck Robichon Caption Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Marin is on a three-day visit to Japan, her first official trip to Asia. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Franck Robichon Credit: Franck Robichon