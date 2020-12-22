X

Britain finds itself isolated and uncertain ahead of Brexit

Trucks are parked in Dover, whilst the Port remains closed, in Kent, England, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded at airports as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

By PAN PYLAS, Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of stranded truck drivers hoped to get the green light to leave Britain on Tuesday as the country found itself increasingly isolated and its trade bottled up, cut off by neighbors afraid of a new strain of the coronavirus circulating in England.

More than 1,500 trucks snaked along a major highway in southeast England near the country's vital English Channel ports or crowded into an unused airport on Day 2 of an ordeal that began when dozens of nations banned flights from the U.K. and France barred entry to its trucks for an initial 48 hours through Tuesday night.

The precautions were prompted by a new variant of the virus that is believed to be more contagious, though experts say it does not appear to be more deadly or vaccine-resistant.

On an island nation that relies heavily on its commercial links to the continent, the travel restrictions have stoked fears of food shortages over Christmastime.

Britain is already facing deep uncertainty over its final exit from the European Union in less than two weeks. The country has yet to work out a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

For the drivers, it has been a grim couple of days, with some complaining about the lack of toilet facilities and food.

“My family is waiting for me, my children, my daughter, my son, my wife," said Greg Mazurek of Poland. "It was supposed to be a very quick trip, three to four days max. I spent in the U.K. 10 minutes in the gas station and 20 minutes unloading, and now I need to wait two days here in the port in Dover.”

Drivers held out hope the ordeal might end within hours. The prospects seemed to improve Tuesday when the EU's executive arm recommended a lifting of the bans.

The European Commission said people returning to their home countries should be able to do so provided they test negative test for the virus or quarantine. It said that “cargo flows need to continue uninterrupted.”

Discussions continued between Britain and France, with any solution likely to center on the testing of drivers for the virus.

Given that around 10,000 trucks pass through Dover every day, accounting for about 20% of the country’s trade in goods, retailers are getting increasingly concerned.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, warned of potential shortages of fresh vegetables and fruit after Christmas if the borders are not “running pretty much freely” by Wednesday.

The problem, he explained, is that the empty trucks sitting in England can't reach the continent to pick up deliveries for Britain.

“They need to get back to places like Spain to pick up the next consignment of raspberries and strawberries, and they need to get back within the next day or so, otherwise we will see disruption," he said.

The virus is blamed for 1.7 million deaths worldwide, including about 68,000 in Britain, the second-highest death toll in Europe, behind Italy’s 69,000.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed strict lockdown measures in London and neighboring areas amid mounting concerns over the new strain, which early indications show might be 70% more transmissible.

Johnson scrapped a planned relaxation of rules over Christmastime for millions of people and banned indoor mixing of households. Only essential travel will be permitted.

Amid questions about whether the vaccines being rolled out now will work against the new strain, Ugur Sahin, chief executive of BioNTech — the German pharmaceutical company behind the Pfizer-BioNTech shot — said he is confident it will be effective, but further studies are needed to be sure.

In Switzerland, meanwhile, authorities are trying to track an estimated 10,000 people who have arrived by plane from Britain since Dec. 14, and has ordered them to quarantine for 10 days. Switzerland was one of the 40-odd countries to ban flights from Britain over the new strain.

The quarantine order is likely to affect thousands of Britons who may have already headed to Swiss ski resorts. Unlike many of its neighbors, Switzerland has left most of its slopes open, attracting enthusiasts from around Europe.

Associated Press writer Lorne Cook in Brussels and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

The ferry terminal check-in is seen empty alongside the White Cliffs of Dover, whilst the Port remains closed, in Dover, southern England, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded at airports as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Police patrol along the M20 motorway where freight traffic is halted whilst the Port of Dover remains closed, in Ashford, Kent, England, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded at airports as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Credit: Andrew Matthews

Security officers guard the entrance to the ferry check-in as the Port of Dover remains closed, in Dover, the main ferry link between southern England and France, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people are left stranded at airports as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

European truck drivers pose for a photograph as they wait for the port to reopen in Dover, the main ferry link between southern England and France, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people are left stranded at airports as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Trucks parked on the roadside whilst the Port remains closed, in Dover, southern England, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded at airports as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

An employee of the Corona Test Center at the night club 'Kitkat Club' looks out of the tent with a Santa hat while a Corona rapid test is taken in the background in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Rain covers the deserted Pariser Platz at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national disease control agency, figures for Germany: 19,528 new cases, a week ago it was14,432 and another 731 deaths. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Credit: Markus Schreiber

The ferry terminal check-in is empty whilst the Port remains closed, in Dover, the main ferry link between southern England and France, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people are left stranded at airports as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

A woman wears a face mask as she walks in a deserted Carnaby Street, in London, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled Christmas for almost 18 million people across London and eastern and south-east England, following warnings from scientists of the rapid spread of the new variant of coronavirus.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Credit: Alberto Pezzali

