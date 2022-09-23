Brissett, Browns rebound from collapse, beat Steelers 29-17

For a split second, it looked like Sunday all over again.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked what he was thinking as the ball bounced around near Pittsburgh's sideline. He paused for six seconds before answering.

“A lot,” he said.

Cleveland fans could finally exhale when cornerback Denzel Ward fell on a Steelers fumble in the end zone on the final play for a meaningless touchdown.

Brissett connected with Amari Cooper and David Njoku for TDs, and finished 21 of 31 for 220 yards. The 29-year-old had his second straight solid game as he fills in while Deshaun Watson serves an 11-game suspension.

Chubb had 113 yards and pushed and twisted across the goal line on fourth-and-goal with 9:29 left to put the Browns ahead 23-14.

Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers' stagnant offense showed signs of life in the first half, but bogged down after halftime, punting on their first three possessions while gaining just 54 yards.

Criticized for not throwing deep the first two weeks, Trubisky launched a few long balls but didn't connect nearly enough.

“I think Mitch made some plays, but we all collectively came up short,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who said he has no plans to switch to rookie QB Kenny Pickett. "Winning is our business. I wasn’t looking to be impressed, I was looking to win the game.”

Pittsburgh's defense is missing star end T.J. Watt, but tackle Cameron Heyward said that wasn't the issue.

“When you try to arm-tackle Nick Chubb, he’s going to make you pay,” Heyward said. "We need to do a lot better.”

The win smoothed over a rough few days for Cleveland.

Sunday's debacle was followed by Myles Garrett criticizing fans for booing the Browns as they left the field, and a fan was arrested on charges he threw a plastic bottle in the direction of owner Jimmy Haslam on the sideline.

But there was little drama this time, just a win over their hated neighbors from Pennsylvania.

“That's not an easy thing to bounce back from,” Stefanski said. “We talked about it on Sunday. We talked about it on Monday. What I'm proud of with those guys is you can't let a loss linger, and we won't let this win linger either. But I'm proud of how they responded. You've got to be resilient.”

Rookie Cade York's 34-yard field goal gave the Browns a 16-14 lead in the third quarter, when Cleveland lost four players, including starting linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, to injuries.

Brissett's 7-yard TD pass to Njoku put the Browns up 13-7 with 8:58 left before halftime. But for the second straight week York missed an extra point.

Trubisky led the Steelers on a 75-yard scoring drive — 51 yards coming on the ground — before the QB rolled right and scored from the 1. Boswell's PAT put Pittsburgh ahead 14-13.

Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens expressed frustration about not getting the ball during a loss to New England last week, saying he was open “90% of the time.” He wasn't joking, either.

Trubisky finally hit him with a long ball, but it took a spectacular, one-handed catch by Pickens for a 36-yard gain.

BLOCK PARTY

Garrett failed to record a sack and remains just shy of Clay Matthews' team record of 62. The Browns' All-Pro defensive end was double-teamed, chipped and was credited with just assisted tackles.

DIFFERENT GUARDS

Cavaliers All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland served as the Browns' honorary captains. Mitchell, recently acquired in a trade from Utah, smashed a fake guitar during pregame festivities.

INJURIES

Steelers: CB Ahkello Witherspoon (right hamstring) limped off in the third quarter and didn't come back.

Browns: Walker was carted off with his left leg immobilized in an air cast. Walker appeared to get hurt when he was bent back awkwardly trying to fight off a block. ... Owusu-Koramoah (quadriceps) didn't return. ... DT Taven Bryan (hamstring) also was hurt in the third. ... S Ronnie Harrison injured his hamstring during warmups and didn't play.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Host the New York Jets on Oct. 2.

Browns: Visit Atlanta on Oct. 2.

