Briscoe races to first Cup win, pulls away late in Phoenix

Harrison Burton (unapproved adjustments) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (engine) also started from the back.

BUSCH TAKES THE PLUNGE

One of the hot topics before the race was how much drivers would use the 110-foot wide apron on Phoenix Raceway's dogleg turn.

Most said they would wait to see how others fared with the Next Gen car. The waiting didn't take long: Kyle Busch plunged down onto the apron on the opening few laps, picking up some spots in the process. From that point forward, it was business as usual with several cars on the apron, particularly on restarts.

HARVICK IN TOP 10, AGAIN

Veteran Kevin Harvick — who has won nine times in Phoenix — couldn't find victory lane Sunday. But he did finish in sixth place, which was his 18th straight top 10 at the track.

That tied Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most top 10s in a row at one track.

ODDS AND ENDS

There was a planned competition caution at Lap 25, which was about halfway through the first stage. Hamlin, Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell were all penalized for speeding on pit road during the caution. ... William Byron won stage one, which was 60 laps. It was his ninth career stage win. ... Martin Truex Jr., who won last season's Phoenix spring race, finished 35th after a flat tire caused him to smack the wall in Turn 2. ... The final restart in each of the four Cup races this season has come with four or fewer laps remaining. ... Briscoe is the Cup Series' 200th winner.

UP NEXT: Now that the annual three-week West Coast swing is over, the series moves back across the country to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend.

___

Caption Cars take Turn 4 to start the first lap of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) Credit: Darryl Webb

Caption Ryan Blaney (12) takes Turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) Credit: Darryl Webb