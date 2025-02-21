Brilliant Brentford deepens Leicester's relegation woes with club-record win

Brentford has thrashed Leicester 4-0 in the Premier League
Leicester City's Jordan Ayew, left, and Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Friday Feb. 21, 2025. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Leicester City's Jordan Ayew, left, and Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Friday Feb. 21, 2025. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Nation & World
18 minutes ago
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Brentford hammered Leicester City 4-0 and set a club record of four consecutive away wins in the Premier League on Friday.

Thomas Frank’s men were all over Leicester and were 3-0 up before halftime.

Yoane Wissa took Mikkel Damsgaard’s exquisite flick and bundled the ball in from close range after 17 minutes.

Ten minutes later, Bryan Mbuemo cut in from the right and crashed in a curling shot.

Then skipper Christian Norgaard’s deft header sealed the match as a contest with 33 minutes gone.

The abject first half could have been worse for Leicester, which saw Kristoffer Ajer’s shot rebound off the post just before halftime and a Keane Lewis-Potter score disallowed for handball.

The introduction of Facundo Buonanotte with almost an hour gone gave the home side a lift but it was too late for a club that remained second from bottom on the table and without a goal at King Power Stadium since Dec. 8.

Fábio Carvalho rounded off the scoring for Brentford near time.

It was the first time Brentford has scored three goals in the first half of an away match in the Premier League.

Leicester also set a record although not one it will want to boast about. No side in Premier League history has ever lost six consecutive home games without scoring in the same season.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, left, and Brentford's Ethan Pinnock battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Friday Feb. 21, 2025. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts after they conceded a second goal to Brentord during the Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Leicester City's Jordan Ayew, left, and Brentford's Christian Norgaard battle for a head ball during the Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

