Brilliant Brentford deepens Leicester's relegation woes with club-record win

Yoane Wissa took Mikkel Damsgaard’s exquisite flick and bundled the ball in from close range after 17 minutes.

Ten minutes later, Bryan Mbuemo cut in from the right and crashed in a curling shot.

Then skipper Christian Norgaard’s deft header sealed the match as a contest with 33 minutes gone.

The abject first half could have been worse for Leicester, which saw Kristoffer Ajer’s shot rebound off the post just before halftime and a Keane Lewis-Potter score disallowed for handball.

The introduction of Facundo Buonanotte with almost an hour gone gave the home side a lift but it was too late for a club that remained second from bottom on the table and without a goal at King Power Stadium since Dec. 8.

Fábio Carvalho rounded off the scoring for Brentford near time.

It was the first time Brentford has scored three goals in the first half of an away match in the Premier League.

Leicester also set a record although not one it will want to boast about. No side in Premier League history has ever lost six consecutive home games without scoring in the same season.

