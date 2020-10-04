Brigid Kosgei defends London Marathon title

“The weather was not good so we struggled,” Kosgei said. “I struggled up to the moment I finished.

“We have not prepared well due to the pandemic. I will be prepared for good results next year.”

A tiring Chepngetich was caught by a stunning late charge from Hall, who overtook her with just a few strides remaining.

The race, originally scheduled to be run in April, was adapted to 19.7 laps of St James’s Park rather than the traditional street route, and was restricted to elite runners only, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei runs past Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial into the Mall on her way to winning the London Marathon in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Athletes are competing on a 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) closed-loop course consisting of 19.6 clockwise laps around St. James' Park. The traditional course along the River Thames was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic and only elite men and women are competing and no spectators are permitted. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, Pool) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei celebrates on the podium after winning the London Marathon in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.(John Sibley/Pool via AP) Credit: John Sibley Credit: John Sibley

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, center, celebrates on the podium after winning the London Marathon in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. At left is Sara Hall of the United States, second, and Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich, third. (John Sibley/Pool via AP) Credit: John Sibley Credit: John Sibley

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei races during the London Marathon in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Athletes are competing on a 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) closed-loop course consisting of 19.6 clockwise laps around St. James' Park. The traditional course along the River Thames was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic and only elite men and women are competing and no spectators are permitted. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP) Credit: Richard Heathcote Credit: Richard Heathcote