Brighton and Sheffield United advance to FA Cup semifinals

Sam Gallagher's own-goal and Oliver McBurnie evened the score on each occasion before Doyle's late winner.

But he barely had time to enjoy his celebrations before learning Sheffield had been drawn against City.

FAIRY TALE ENDS

Grimsby's FA Cup fairy tale is over after the fourth-tier team was routed 5-0 by Premier League Brighton.

Grimsby was the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and had reached the quarters for the first time since 1939, having knocked out top-flight Southampton in the last round.

But there was no danger of another upset against Brighton, which scored four goals in the second half at Amex Stadium.

Deniz Undav fired the home side in front after just six minutes. Evan Ferguson scored twice after the break, with Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma completing the rout.

Brighton faces the winner of the game later Sunday between Manchester United and Fulham.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP