Brief scuffles slow tallying in Kenya's close election

Turnout dipped sharply in this election, to 65%, as some Kenyans expressed weariness with seeing long-familiar political leaders on the ballot and frustration with economic issues including widespread corruption and rising prices. Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta crossed the ethnic lines that have long marked politics by backing Odinga. The president fell out with his deputy Ruto years ago.

Past elections have been marked by political violence, but civil society observers, police, religious leaders and others have said this one has been peaceful.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday “encouraged continued peace and patience as the vote tallying from Kenya’s Aug. 9 election proceeds,” spokesman Ned Price said.

In western Kenya, residents said they were tired of waiting for results, but stressed that they were also sapped from the turbulence of the past.

“We aren't ready for any violence here,” said Ezekiel Kibet, 40, who said he would accept the results if the process is transparent. “We are thinking of how our kids will go back to school.”

“Let whoever will win rule us,” added Daniel Arap Chepkwony, 63. “Many people think that we here will come out with our weapons, but we will not.”

An Associated Press journalist in Kingwal contributed to this report.

Riot police are deployed to provide security after scuffles broke out between political party agents and police at the electoral commission's national tallying center in Nairobi, Kenya, late night Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Kenya's peaceful presidential election saw a brief disruption late Saturday when police responded to scuffles at the national tallying center amid tensions over the close results.

General Service Unit soldiers stand guard as election officials and party agents verify the vote-tallying at the electoral commission's national tallying center in Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual.