Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

Charlotte opened on a 16-3 run and never trailed.

The Hornets built a 20-point lead in the third quarter behind Bridges and Smith and appeared on the verge of blowing out the Laker.

But Los Angeles battled back to make it a one-possession game heading into the fourth quarter behind Westbrook and Anthony, outscoring the Hornets 32-14 in the final 9:18 of the third quarter.

Charlotte pushed the lead back to double digits with 6:11 remaining in the game before Westbook began to heat up, burying jumpers and scoring on drives to the hole. Westbrook had 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Trailing by one, the Lakers fouled Ball with 9.6 seconds left and he made the first free throw but missed the second. The Lakers got the rebound and quickly called a timeout to set up a inbounds play at midcourt.

But Westbook, going for the win, missed a 3-pointer from the left wing instead of driving to the hole and the Hornets and P.J. Washington secured the rebound. Washington added a free throw with 0.2 left for the final margin.

TIP INS

Lakers: Were outscored 58-38 in the paint.

Hornets: Mason Plumlee had a season-high 17 rebounds. Plumlee was called for defensive 3 seconds twice in the same possession in the second half. ... Cody Martin had a remarkable block on Westbrook, chasing him down the lane and beating the shot off the glass from behind.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Atlanta on Sunday.

Hornets: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

___

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) guards against Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Caption Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is guarded by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)