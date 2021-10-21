Brice, Appalachian State upset No. 14 Coastal Carolina 30-27

Coastal Carolina came in averaging 48.8 points, but the Chanticleers were outgained 575 to 376 and the offense struggled to protect McCall in the second half.

Appalachian State's defense forced three Coastal Carolina punts in the fourth quarter, setting up Brice and the offense with great field position at the Mountaineers 38 for their final drive. From there, Brice went to Williams on consecutive throws of 19 and 16 yards to reach field goal range.

Appalachian State was careful not to score a touchdown in the closing seconds to prevent Coastal Carolina from getting the ball again with Peoples even going down on a knee at the end of one run instead of crossing the goal line. The Mountaineers ran the clock down to 3 seconds before Staton took the field for the winner.

It looked as if Coastal Carolina was going to run away with it early on.

The Chanticleers took a 14-0 lead when McCall faked as though he was going to run on a third and 4 play drawing the linebackers in, only to dump a pass over the middle to a wide open Kameron Brown, who raced 74 yards for a touchdown.

But the Mountaineers battled back behind super senior wide Williams, who snared two long passes to set up App State's first score, then hauled in a 47-yard touchdown reception to tie the game after a successful onside kick.

Mason Biscardi added field goals of 50 and 46 yards to give the Chanticleers a 20-14 lead at halftime, but Appalachian State would battled back to tie it at 27 late in the third quarter on a 43-yard TD run around right end by Peoples.

App State was driving for the go-ahead score midway through the fourth quarter when Daetrich Harrington couldn't get the grip on a handoff and fumbled the ball away at the Coastal Carolina 7-yard line. But the defense held and gave the offense another chance to win it.

THE TAKEAWAY

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers' offense failed them in the second half as they were limited to just seven points. The defense could never get its rhythm after Chanticleers jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

Appalachian State: It's an upset. It's what the Mountaineers do. Brice played nearly a flawless game, completing 18 of 28 passes and the defense came up with huge stops in the fourth quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The loss gives skeptics more credence that Coastal Carolina had played a weak schedule and was overrated in the polls. This one could drop them down quite a few spots, but it seems unlikely they will fall all the way out of the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Coastal Carolina: Return home to face Troy in another mid-week night game Oct. 28.

Appalachian State: Host Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 30.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley). Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Coastal Carolina running back Shermari Jones (5) points while celebrating a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) is hoisted by teammates after his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) signals a first down after a catch during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley). Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley