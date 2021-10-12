Brian Goldner, who led transformation a Hasbro, dies at 58

Goldner also served on the board of ViacomCBS.

Marc Rosenberg, a toy consultant who closely worked closely with Goldner as a marketing executive at Hasbro 15 years ago, said that Goldner was always interested in telling a story about toys and went to the archives to pull out such brands as My Little Pony, Transformers and the Littlest Pet Shop.

“His idea was to take brands that had been sitting dormant and reimagine them," he said. “He always said you have to have a story arc, whether it is toys or movies.”

When Hasbro announced Goldner's medical leave, it said that Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of the company's board, had been appointed as interim CEO. Stoddart was previously CEO at marketing company InnerWorkings Inc. and Leo Burnett Worldwide. He has served on Hasbro’s board since 2014.

_______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

___

This story has been updated to correct a reference to a Hasbro brand. It's the Littlest Pet Shot, not the Tiniest Pet Shop.