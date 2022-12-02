Brewers promote Marti Wronski, say MLB's only female COO

Brewers officials also said Wronski is the only woman to currently hold the COO title for a major-league franchise.

There are two women working as president of business operations for MLB teams: Caroline O'Connor with the Miami Marlins and Catie Griggs with the Seattle Mariners. O'Connor was promoted last week, making the Marlins the first U.S. major sports franchisee to have women as president and general manager. The Marlins hired Kim Ng as general manager in November 2020.