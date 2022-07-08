Brewers honor 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting

Cooper Roberts took bullets in the chest during the shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead. His family said his spine was severed and he is paralyzed from the waist down. The Brewers hung a jersey in their dugout with the name Roberts and Christian Yelich's jersey number, 22.

Cooper's family said Friday that he had regained consciousness for the first time since the shooting. They said doctors don’t believe he suffered any brain damage.