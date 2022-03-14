Brent Sass keeps up Iditarod lead but is wary about Seavey

Sass was referring to Dallas Seavey, the five-time champion who has been running in second place behind Sass.

Sass may have felt Seavey’s presence behind him, but he hadn’t set eyes on him or any other musher since taking command of the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across the Alaska wilderness late last week.

“I haven’t seen anyone since Cripple,” he said of the checkpoint 379 miles (610 kilometers) behind Koyuk on the trail.

That changed when Seavey pulled into White Mountain about 2 1/2 hours after Sass to begin his eight-hour mandated break before he can get back on the trail to Nome.

Forty-nine mushers started the Iditarod on March 6 in Willow. Since then, five have withdrawn from the race, including Josh McNeal.

He dropped out of the race Sunday night at the Galena checkpoint, saying it was in the best interest of his dog team.

