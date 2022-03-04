Brehm closes eagle-birdie to take Puerto Rico Open lead

Max McGreevy (64), Satoshi Kodaira (66) and Michael Kim (69) were a stroke back. Callum Tarren (65) was 9 under.

Kim shared the first-round lead after a 65. Since winning the John Deere Classic in 2018, he has made only 15 cuts in 75 starts on the PGA Tour, including one stretch of 25 consecutive events without making it to the weekend. He was No. 75 in the world when he won and now is at No. 1,030.

“Obviously, it wasn’t as clean as yesterday, but got a few birdies to drop on the front nine,” Kim said. “Overall, satisfied with the round.”

University of Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup was 8 under after his second straight 68. Making his PGA Tour debut, he won the Puerto Rico Classic collegiate event two weeks ago at Grand Reserve.

“I’m just very comfortable on this course,” Gotterup said. “The par 5s are perfect for me and I can take advantage of it when I can. And when I’m out of position, I just try to keep it in play.”

Puerto Rico native Rafa Campos shot a 68 to get to 6 under.

“Overall, really happy with the round today,” Campos said. “Didn’t really hit the ball that well, but I’m really happy with how the ball rolled on the greens.”

The event is being played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida. The winner will receive a two-year exemption and gets in the PGA Championship, but will not be exempt for the Masters.

