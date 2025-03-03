Breakout star Mikey Madison wins best actress Oscar for ‘Anora’ over Hollywood veteran Demi Moore

“Wow, this is very surreal,” Madison said, having hugged Baker and others before taking the stage.

“Forgive me, I'm nervous,” she said before reading off a list of names from a piece of paper.

Madison had been best known for playing a sullen teenager in the FX comedy series “Better Things,” which ended in 2022. She also appeared in the hit movies “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and the fifth installment of the horror franchise “Scream.”

Those jobs attracted the attention of director-writer Baker, who penned the title role in "Anora" for Madison. She studied Russian and did her own stunts in the film, in addition to learning to pole dance to play an exotic dancer who marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

“I want to again recognize the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally,” Madison said onstage.

The film debuted to critical acclaim at Cannes last year, winning the Palme d’Or. It has gained momentum ever since, with its box-office success easily outearning its $6 million budget.

Hollywood veteran Demi Moore of "The Substance" had been the Oscar front-runner, having won over Madison at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. However, Madison beat out Moore for the BAFTA two days before Oscar voting ended, as well as at last weekend's Independent Spirit Awards.

She was born Mikaela Madison Rosberg in Los Angeles, one of five children of psychologist parents. Her mother signed her up for an acting class in her mid-teens after Madison had trained in competitive horseback riding, which she found lonely compared to the collaborative nature of acting.

“I grew up in Los Angeles but Hollywood always felt so far away from me," Madison said. “This is a dream come true. I’m probably going to wake up tomorrow.”

In addition to Moore, the other nominees were Cynthia Erivo for “Wicked,” Karla Sofía Gascón for “Emilia Pérez" and Fernanda Torres for “I’m Still Here.”

