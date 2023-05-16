Brazil's soccer match-fixing scandal has international reach, investigator says

Investigators said players were offered between $10,000 and $20,000 to perform specific actions, like receiving yellow cards and giving out penalty kicks. Alleged criminals would profit on betting sites.

Local media reported that suspected criminals mentioned having contacts in Greece and Lithuania, which Cesconetto did not confirm.

“There’s still a lot of material to be looked into,” he said. “We are more focused on what happened here in Brazil.”

Some of the cooperation with foreign authorities could also come via Brazil’s federal police. Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Wednesday that he will launch a national investigation into match-fixing. The country’s congress is also expected to start its own probe this week.

The Brazilian soccer confederation (CBF) said in a statement it had asked the government to investigate so it can “centralize all the information about the cases under investigation.”

A series of videos aired by TV Globo on Sunday showed suspects celebrating when players allegedly involved in the scheme were booked or committed penalties in Serie A, Serie B or state championship matches.

Another video showed a man holding a pistol and suggesting he could shoot Santos defender Eduardo Bauermann because the player had allegedly failed to deliver.

The AP had access to the case against Bauermann and other players. Evidence with Goias investigators suggests Bauermann exchanged text messages offering to fix matches and suggested in November he could bring in two of his teammates to help the scheme. Bauermann's attorneys have denied wrongdoing by their client.

Also on Monday, prosecutors of Brazil’s sports court recommended the preemptive suspension of eight players who were charged by Cesconetto last week.

One player named in media reports who has not been charged, 37-year-old right back Nino Paraiba, had his contract with top-flight team America terminated. Other Brazilian clubs made similar decisions last week.

“It is a minority of matches, a minority of athletes who are willing to do this,” the Goias state district attorney said. “These are people who tried to fool the betting companies as they searched for an easy profit. And they did it in organized and repeatable fashion.”

