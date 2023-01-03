Brazil's Lula welcomed back by Latin American leaders

“It was a very powerful symbol of desire in the region that leaders want Brazil to be back,” according to Oliver Stuenkel, a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university. “Latin American leaders want an active, engaged Brazil.”

On Monday, Lula met with presidents Argentina's Alberto Fernández, Bolivia's Luis Arce of Bolivia, Ecuador's Guillermo Lasso, Chile's Gabriel Boric and Colombia's Gustavo Petro. Other leaders also traveled to the capital, Brasilia, on Sunday and congratulated Lula on his inauguration, including Uruguay’s President Luis Alberto Lacalle Po.