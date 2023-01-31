Brazil's Lula to visit Biden on Feb. 10

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders would discuss U.S. “support of Brazil’s democracy and how the two countries can continue to work together to promote inclusion and democratic values in the region and around the world." They are also set to discuss climate change, migration, economic development and security matters.

Lulu replaced President Jair Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before Lula's inauguration. The ceremony proceeded without incident, but a week later thousands of Bolsonaro’s die-hard supporters stormed the capital and trashed the main government buildings, demanding that the leftish president's election be overturned.